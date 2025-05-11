Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPB. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $81.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 1,500 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $110,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,455.16. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $265,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,453.25. The trade was a 25.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

