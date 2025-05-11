Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 107.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 106,823 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,950,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

ORGO opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.90 million, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.17). Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $86.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,082.90. This represents a 13.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Organogenesis

Organogenesis Profile

(Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.