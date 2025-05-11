Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 405,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 169,447 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,999,000 after buying an additional 629,191 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $74,094.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,423.69. This represents a 18.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Karp acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,552.56. The trade was a 8.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $23.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

