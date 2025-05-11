Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $973.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.54). Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

