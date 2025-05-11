Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,646 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 306.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

PKBK stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $232.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

About Parke Bancorp

(Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.