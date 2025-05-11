Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,794 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

PKBK stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

