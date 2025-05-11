PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.60, but opened at $18.56. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 41,411 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $720.55 million, a P/E ratio of 184.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 3.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Kachig Kibarian bought 34,356 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $783,316.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,112 shares in the company, valued at $57,162,153.60. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $92,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556.44. The trade was a 21.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 124.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Featured Stories

