Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 106,817 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,306 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MD opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MD

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.