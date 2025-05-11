Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Position Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,761,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,728 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,516,000. Finally, Shade Tree Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

