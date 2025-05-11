Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $21.42. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 213 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAHC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $910.51 million, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,500,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 46.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 40,889 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 18.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

