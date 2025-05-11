Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stock Position Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sherry L. Rexroad bought 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $100,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,257.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. Baird R W cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $823.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.