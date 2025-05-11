Pixelworks (PXLW) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 111.21%. On average, analysts expect Pixelworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.39. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 48,854 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $41,525.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,607 shares in the company, valued at $299,715.95. The trade was a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

