PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Position Cut by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,740 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of PLAYSTUDIOS worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 932.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,321,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,071 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 84,058 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYPS. Benchmark raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Macquarie lowered their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.60.

In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 29,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $37,297.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,540.22. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYPS opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

