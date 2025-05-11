Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Acquires 211 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Office Research LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 703.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 514,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after buying an additional 450,071 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 222,443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 209,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average is $127.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.