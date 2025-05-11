Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,314 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.20% of FARO Technologies worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 41.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,144,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FARO Technologies

In other news, CFO Matthew Horwath sold 1,480 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $43,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,299. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter James Lau sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,690,226.80. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FARO Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.45 million, a PE ratio of -120.88 and a beta of 1.49. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.40 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Further Reading

