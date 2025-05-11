Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,475 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $79,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vicor by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,903,000 after purchasing an additional 572,093 shares during the period. Colrain Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,181,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,349,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $122,971.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,369.38. This represents a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $113,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,642 shares of company stock valued at $477,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Vicor stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.63 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%. Vicor’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

