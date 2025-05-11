Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,746 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.11% of Univest Financial worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Univest Financial

In related news, Director Anne Vazquez acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $35,787.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,937.50. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Univest Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $30.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 32.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

