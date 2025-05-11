Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,867 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ennis were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 8,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ennis by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

NYSE EBF opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.46. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ennis had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Schaefer sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $95,026.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,238.06. This trade represents a 10.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,873 shares of company stock worth $357,330. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

