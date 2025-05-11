Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,977 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,138 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.10% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $2,096,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.63. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,123,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,048.32. The trade was a 20.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,850. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,693 shares of company stock worth $2,334,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

