Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,025 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 30,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $3,066,757.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $13,492,980.55. This trade represents a 18.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares in the company, valued at $41,138,620.80. This trade represents a 37.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 338,893 shares of company stock worth $40,459,016. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSHD. UBS Group dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.67. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $130.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 142.95, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

