Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,142 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,452,000 after purchasing an additional 106,440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 767,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 462,542 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 648,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 50,905 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $46.67 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 26,500 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,542,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,446,015. This represents a 1.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 385,307 shares of company stock valued at $15,679,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

