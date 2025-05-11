Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,626 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.71 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

