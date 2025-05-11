Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,180,000 after buying an additional 1,474,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,743,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,145,000 after buying an additional 816,789 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $17,458,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,516,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,283,000 after acquiring an additional 122,695 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director John Greene acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.85 per share, with a total value of $313,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,950. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,037.60. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

