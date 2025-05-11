Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1,293.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 796.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Venator Management LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $112.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 31.47 and a quick ratio of 31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.93. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $97.13 and a one year high of $127.32.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.47. Nelnet had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $398.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Nelnet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

