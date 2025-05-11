Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Chimera Investment worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 1.3 %

CIM stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.07 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,470.37. This represents a 9.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

