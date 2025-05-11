Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of XPEL worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 397,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in XPEL by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in XPEL by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 242,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,855,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Trading Down 2.4 %

XPEL stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.83. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $48.58.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

XPEL announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

