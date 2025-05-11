Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,327 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Centerspace worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Centerspace by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Centerspace from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of CSR stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -275.00%.

Centerspace Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

