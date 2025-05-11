Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,594 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,437 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,904 shares in the company, valued at $308,551.68. The trade was a 72.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

