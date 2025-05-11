Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,683 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,338,000 after buying an additional 38,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,832,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,341,000 after acquiring an additional 65,602 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Revolve Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 83.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 158,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.56 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,620. The trade was a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $2,074,617.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,430. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,406 shares of company stock worth $4,378,812. 43.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

