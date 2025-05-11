Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,643 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cannae were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 221.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 65,749 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $16,643,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNNE. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

CNNE stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is -10.17%.

Cannae declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

