Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,923 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Veritex alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,172,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,974,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 601,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after buying an additional 207,376 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,797,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veritex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,803,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,149,000 after purchasing an additional 125,189 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Veritex Increases Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Read Our Latest Report on VBTX

Veritex Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.