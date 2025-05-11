Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 4,999 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Adient worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Adient by 6,924.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Adient by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

