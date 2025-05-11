Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 5,761 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,878 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,587,902 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $38,223,000 after buying an additional 208,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,866 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,674,000 after buying an additional 615,519 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,970 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 751.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.