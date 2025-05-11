Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.45% of Utah Medical Products worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 10.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.30. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $77.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

