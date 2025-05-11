Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTH. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Astrana Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 3,880.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Astrana Health by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Astrana Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health Price Performance

NASDAQ ASTH opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $63.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASTH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Astrana Health

Astrana Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.