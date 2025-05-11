Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Hilltop worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hilltop by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 827.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.32.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $318.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

