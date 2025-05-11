Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,700,000 after buying an additional 118,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after acquiring an additional 121,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,582,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,073,000 after acquiring an additional 56,667 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,416,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,023,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

LiveRamp stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,814.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,675.12. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

