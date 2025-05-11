Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 175,118 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a current ratio of 13.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $68.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

