Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 815.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Navient by 757.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.38. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.49.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAVI. StockNews.com cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

