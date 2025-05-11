Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTZ opened at $12.47 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $352.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director William Jr. Werzyn acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $94,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,970 shares in the company, valued at $271,275.70. This represents a 53.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,920 shares of company stock valued at $224,156. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

