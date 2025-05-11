Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.12% of Redwood Trust worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $775.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 327.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RWT. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

