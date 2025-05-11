Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.12 Million Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lemonade by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 574.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In related news, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 316,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $9,844,039.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,970,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,347,068.62. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $64,167.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,308.11. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,385,648 shares of company stock worth $43,869,091. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.13.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

