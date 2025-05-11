Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $901,000 Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of PROS worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROS Stock Performance

NYSE:PRO opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $809.66 million, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $32.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

About PROS

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Stories

