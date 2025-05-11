Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $903,000 Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 55,762 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 693.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 661,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 578,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 42,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

AAT opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $108.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 107.09%.

American Assets Trust Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.