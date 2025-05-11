Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,381 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Financial were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in First Financial by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $50.89 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.08.

First Financial Announces Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.26. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

Insider Activity

In other First Financial news, Director James O. Mcdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,543.38. This represents a 11.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Allen Franklin acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.53 per share, for a total transaction of $57,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,157.85. This represents a 12.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,775 shares of company stock valued at $139,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

