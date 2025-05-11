Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of MFA Financial worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 794,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 668,618 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,085,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after buying an additional 502,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,564,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 902.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 337,142 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,484,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

MFA Financial Price Performance

MFA Financial stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $972.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.69. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.21%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.94%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

