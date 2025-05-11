Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $897,000 in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of Riley Exploration Permian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $581.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $95,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,129.16. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $500,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,033.75. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,477 shares of company stock worth $770,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

