Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Gentherm worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gentherm by 46.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gentherm by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Gentherm by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 34,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

THRM opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $826.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.44. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $353.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO William T. Presley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $74,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,411.01. The trade was a 1.90 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

