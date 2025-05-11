Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,683 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at $2,899,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Harmonic by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

In related news, CFO Walter Jankovic purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $113,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at $435,457.76. This trade represents a 35.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel T. Whalen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,726. The trade was a 51.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,780 shares of company stock worth $316,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Price Performance

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.03. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.51 million. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

See Also

