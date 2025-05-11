Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $1 Million Investment in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Red Violet by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 676,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after buying an additional 129,519 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 131,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 65,561 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Red Violet by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 109,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Red Violet by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Red Violet by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Alan Dell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,991,121.60. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek Dubner sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $462,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,819,313.59. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. Red Violet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $635.61 million, a PE ratio of 126.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

